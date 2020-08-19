ELKHART — An Elkhart man serving time on house arrest has been charged with battering a woman and cutting off his ankle bracelet.
Marvis Johnson, 34, was arrested following the incident last week and charged with domestic battery as a Level 5 felony and as a Level 6 felony. His charges also include strangulation and escape from home detention, also Level 6 felonies.
The victim told police that he physically lifted her off the ground with his hands around her neck during the attack.
Johnson was on home detention after pleading guilty in March to a domestic battery felony involving the same victim.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on the new charges, with bond set at $50,000.
According to court documents:
Elkhart Police responded to a West Marion Street residence on Aug. 12 just after 1 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. The alleged victim, who had visible redness on her neck, said she had just been battered and choked by Johnson.
Her injuries also included red marks on her chest area, left bicep and temple, as well as an abrasion to her wrist.
She said they got into an argument while sitting in her vehicle and that he grabbed the keys from her, breaking them. After they got out and went to the residence, she told him she was going to call the police and he punched her in the right temple near her eye, stunning her.
He then pushed her down, causing her to fall onto a chair on the porch and then to the ground, according to the woman. She said she scraped her wrist on a screw while falling.
She said Johnson then took her phone and keys and kicked her down. She followed him into the house to get back her phone, which she said Johnson threw at her chest, but she was able to use it to call the police.
Johnson allegedly swore at her and threatened to continue battering her until police arrived. She said he pushed her against the wall in the living room, put one hand and then both hands around her neck and lifted her until her feet left the ground.
She said she couldn’t breath while he was choking her. He dropped her after someone upstairs yelled down to ask what was happening, and he fled the residence.
Michiana Community Corrections tracked Johnson to a Harrison Street address, where he was arrested. His ankle monitor, which he had cut off, was found nearby.
