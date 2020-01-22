SIMONTON LAKE — An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on his snowmobile while intoxicated.
Ryan Hire, 37, was arrested Saturday following the 15-minute chase that looped around Simonton Lake. He was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more and refusal to identify himself, all misdemeanors. He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bond.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s officer was sitting in a restaurant parking lot on S.R. 19 just after 2 a.m. when he saw a snowmobile come from North Shore Drive and drive along the state road. The snowmobile went down an embankment and into the parking lot of a restaurant on the west side of S.R. 19, and the officer followed with his emergency lights activated to try to stop the vehicle.
The snowmobile drove south along S.R. 19 again, then made a series of turns along local roads until it reached Dolph Road on the northeast side of the lake. The officer struggled to keep up and estimated the snowmobile was going 70 mph while on a straight stretch of C.R. 4.
The officer was able to follow the snowmobile because of the tracks it left in the three to four inches of fresh snow. He followed the snowmobile back west along North Shore Drive until it reached S.R. 19 again, then looped back east to Dutton Drive.
The tracks lead into the driveway of a Dutton Drive residence and into the garage. The officer knocked on the door of the residence and announced himself.
A woman answered the door and immediately told him, “I know why you’re here” with an angry tone in her voice, according to the officer’s account. Hire and another man then came to the front of the house.
Both men had bloodshot, glassy eyes, appeared unsteady with slurred speech and smelled strongly like alcohol, according to the officer. Hire was wearing wet shoes.
After the officer explained why he was there, the other man claimed it must have been the neighbors on the snowmobile. The officer pointed out that the tracks lead into his own garage.
Hire, who was believed to be the driver based on his height, told the officer to get a warrant and started to walk away. The officer told him to stop several times and drew his stun gun, but Hire went into a basement room and slammed the door.
The officer went into the bedroom behind him, and Hire dove into bed and pretended to sleep. The officer pulled him out of bed, handcuffed him and took him back upstairs.
After Hire was taken to jail by other officers at the scene, the other man identified Hire as the driver and later said he was pounding on his back trying to get him to stop when they saw the emergency lights. Inside the garage, officers found a white snowmobile which had recently been driven, along with two helmets.
At the jail, Hire denied being the driver and indicated he had been in the basement at the time. He also asked for a lawyer.
He was given a field sobriety test and a chemical test, which both showed signs of intoxication. He allegedly said he had been drinking vodka and whiskey.
