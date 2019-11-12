ELKHART — Snow couldn’t keep city officials from thanking veterans Monday morning.
Mayor Tim Neese, during a convocation at West Side Middle School, met with around 40 veterans and about 700 students to honor those men and women who have served in the armed forces.
He continued to an outdoor Veterans Day ceremony at Rice Cemetery, where he met with additional veterans, residents and other officials to continue expressing his appreciation on behalf of the city for their service.
“It’s always very humbling for me,” Neese said. “Going back to the Revolutionary War, where we were untrained but we weren’t outfought, and to current days, where the military is a proud entity, it’s my pleasure to be here and to thank all of you.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was unable to attend the service, but a representative who attended brought with him a letter to read to the group as the snow continued to fall.
“As the daughter of an Air Force veteran, I know the dedication and devoted service of our brave servicemen and women,” he read. “It is with humility and gratitude that we remember the selfless sacrifice of our fallen heroes and pay tribute to all those who have worn the uniform of the United States military.”
Walorski reminded those at Rice Cemetery not to forget to honor those currently serving.
“The liberty we enjoy as Americans has been won and preserved by the sacrifice of all who have served,:” the letter read. “We keep them and their families in our prayers today and every day.”
Emcee for the event, Disabled American Veterans representative Ronnie Pressler, asked everyone to thank a veteran.
