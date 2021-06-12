Amelia Redding delivers the address Sunday during commencement ceremonies at Elkhart East. More than 700 Elkhart High School students received their diplomas over the weekend in two ceremonies Saturday at Elkhart West and two Sunday at Elkhart East.
More than 700 Elkhart High School students received their diplomas over the weekend in two ceremonies Saturday at Elkhart West and two Sunday at Elkhart East.
Friends gather for a photo Saturday at Elkhart West, one of two campuses of the new Elkhart High School.
Class President Drew Pressler introduces a portion of Elkhart High School's Class of 2021 during one of four commencement ceremonies for the unified high school this weekend.
Friends gather for photos Sunday following commencement ceremonies at Elkhart East, formerly Elkhart Central High School.
Madalynn Fendrick, the class speaker Saturday at Elkhart West, collects her diploma.
Elkhart High School graduate Kyle Osborne walks across the stage at Elkhart West to collect his diploma Saturday.
Friends pose with teachers following graduation ceremonies Saturday at Elkhart West.
Elkhart East Principal Frank Serge directs graduates at the end of commencement ceremonies Sunday. Serge is retiring after 43 years with the district, 21 as principal at the high school.
Friends share hugs and pose for pictures following graduation ceremonies Saturday at Elkhart West.
Elkhart High School graduate Joseph Wiley poses with family members Saturday at Elkhart West.
ELKHART — Dancing, hugs and more than a few tears marked the historic four-part commencement this weekend of Elkhart High School's first unified class since 1972.
More than 700 students participated in graduation ceremonies at the newly formed high school's twin campuses — two at Elkhart West, formerly Elkhart Memorial, and two at Elkhart East, formerly Elkhart Central.
Never should have got rid of Blue Blazers,a total unique,and original name,Lions,dime a dozen,Bought lightbulbs from Elkhart Lions
So we really won't be saving any $$$$$ as promised by the carpet bagger ex superintendent and now we are to battle referendums quite often. Maybe the answer is not to curtail bussing to more Elkhart students, but to look at the huge abundance of $$$$$$$$$$$ paid in wages. Over 2 dozen teachers pulling down over $100,000 yearly! Or should I say half/yearly!! $100,000 divided by 180 school days equals $555.55 a day. Or if you divide that daily rate by 10 hours a day worked (LOL) , $55.55 an hour. Now look! Teachers are fine people and most do a good job. If I were an educated person I am sure I could not teach. Most teachers do not work 10 hours daily. Most work maybe 8. Still! Teaching is a job most can not do. But $55 an hour in a job that gives you every week end off, every major holiday off , plus personal days off, plus spring break, plus Christmas break , semester breaks, AND the WHOPPER,.... almost 2 months off in the summer! But we still can't attract or retain good teachers? Chargers and Blazers and Lions OH NO!
