ELKHART — Dancing, hugs and more than a few tears marked the historic four-part commencement this weekend of Elkhart High School's first unified class since 1972. 

More than 700 students participated in graduation ceremonies at the newly formed high school's twin campuses — two at Elkhart West, formerly Elkhart Memorial, and two at Elkhart East, formerly Elkhart Central. 

(2) comments

SanFran Kid
SanFran Kid

Never should have got rid of Blue Blazers,a total unique,and original name,Lions,dime a dozen,Bought lightbulbs from Elkhart Lions

Report Add Reply
fire111
fire111

So we really won't be saving any $$$$$ as promised by the carpet bagger ex superintendent and now we are to battle referendums quite often. Maybe the answer is not to curtail bussing to more Elkhart students, but to look at the huge abundance of $$$$$$$$$$$ paid in wages. Over 2 dozen teachers pulling down over $100,000 yearly! Or should I say half/yearly!! $100,000 divided by 180 school days equals $555.55 a day. Or if you divide that daily rate by 10 hours a day worked (LOL) , $55.55 an hour. Now look! Teachers are fine people and most do a good job. If I were an educated person I am sure I could not teach. Most teachers do not work 10 hours daily. Most work maybe 8. Still! Teaching is a job most can not do. But $55 an hour in a job that gives you every week end off, every major holiday off , plus personal days off, plus spring break, plus Christmas break , semester breaks, AND the WHOPPER,.... almost 2 months off in the summer! But we still can't attract or retain good teachers? Chargers and Blazers and Lions OH NO!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.