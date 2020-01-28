Elkhart logos

At left is the logo used under mayors Dave Miller and Tim Neese. Mayors Jim Perron, Dick Moore and now Rod Roberson, if not others, have used the logo to the right.

ELKHART — It’s a new old look for Elkhart.

For the fourth time in four administrations, the City of Elkhart logo has changed.

Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus

(1) comment

fire111
fire111

Just wondering between all these mayors, changing City logos, back and forth! The cost must be substantial! Letterheads, paper correspondence, mailing envelopes and more! I guess Tip O'Neil said it well...."All politics is local"!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.