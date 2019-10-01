ELKHART — Elkhart Fire Chief Chad Carey is resigning.
That was confirmed Tuesday evening by the mayor's Chief of Staff, Bradley Tracy. The resignation will be officially announced by the mayor this week.
Tracy said the chief has notified Mayor Tim Neese that he will leave the position before the end of the year in order to take advantage of another opportunity, which Tracy could not name. He did not disclose the exact time of Carey's departure.
Neese's term will come to an end on Dec. 31, meaning that Carey would not be certain to keep his current job when a new mayor takes office. Carey is not the first high-level official to leave the administration before then, as Neese's communications director left in August to take a job with the Indiana Department of Transportation, while still working some hours as a consultant to Neese.
According to Tracy, it is not extraordinary for staff in appointed positions to leave near the end of a term.
"As this administration comes to an end, I think you will see different individuals making the decision if they are going to move on or stay with the city," he said.
He pointed out that Carey would be an attractive candidate for many organizations.
"The chief has a variety of degrees, he has a variety of experience other than the (Fire) Department," Tracy said.
Carey, according to Tracy, has informed the staff at the Fire Department that he will be leaving.
Neese, with three months left of his term, will not be appointing a permanent replacement. According to Tracy, Assistant Chief Steve Kamp will be interim chief through the end of the year.
Tracy said he and the mayor thanks Carey for his good service to the City of Elkhart.
Carey didn't immediately respond to an interview request.
"We're going to miss him. He's a great guy. He's done great things for the city and the Fire Department," said Tracy.
