ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market is moving this weekend to Lundquist-Bicentennial Park due to the Grand Prix in downtown Elkhart.
On Saturday, vendors will be placed along the park’s sidewalks for easy access to booths by residents. The market will still feature many favorite vendors including farmers, bakers and handcrafted items.
