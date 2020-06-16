ELKHART — A resolution to create a municipal identification card for city residents has been adopted by the Elkhart City Council.
The city ID – called PRIDE (Proud Resident ID for Elkhart) – allows the cardholder to show who they are and where they live. The cards will be used for parents to attend events at their children’s school, interact with law enforcement as a victim or a witness to a crime or present to health care professionals.
