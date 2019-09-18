ELKHART — An Elkhart company faces more than $10,000 in proposed fines for safety violations found during an August inspection.
Michiana Steel Erectors Inc. received several violations after an inspection by the Indiana Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA inspected a South Bend job site between Aug. 5-13 and issued the violations Sept. 4.
They include a repeat violation for a warning line rope sagging to less than 34 inches above the walking surface, something the company was cited for previously at an Elkhart job site. The violation carries a $4,000 proposed penalty, though it was corrected during the inspection.
Another repeat violation was issued for warning lines of rope on top of a metal roof not being flagged at six-foot intervals with high-visibility material. It carries a $4,000 proposed penalty but was corrected at the time of inspection.
A serious violation was given for a guardrail or other safety system not being in place for workers on a low-slope roof. The inspector noted that an employee was seen working on a 16-foot-high pitched roof without fall protection in place.
The violation has a $2,000 proposed penalty and was corrected during the inspection.
Another serious violation was issued for lack of protective gear, after a worker was seen without eyewear while using a screw gun to place metal fasteners on the roof. It carries a $800 proposed penalty but was also corrected during the inspection.
The company was given 15 days to pay the penalties unless it wished to contest them, according to the safety order.
