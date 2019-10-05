Elkhart 2020 budget to reach $82M

ELKHART — The process of getting a 2020 budget for the City of Elkhart is well under way, with the first three nights of budget hearings having passed this week.
The proposed budget of $82 million is a $5 million increase from 2019 but keeps the city in the black, and city revenues for 2020 are expected to exceed $91 million.
Mayor Tim Neese, a Republican, said his fourth and final budget continues a tradition of strong fiscal management.
“As my term concludes, I felt an obligation in this budget to continue providing the highest overall service to our citizens without making significant overhauls,” Neese said. “Fortunately, in previous budgets, we invested in a number of staffing increases as well as capital improvements that are currently serving our citizens well. As a result, many departmental budgets did not require substantial increases in Fiscal Year 2020.”
The 2020 budget will fund the hiring of some new staff, including five new police officers. The Police Department can also look forward to 15 new and equipped Ford Explorers at a total cost of just above $1 million.
The Police Department’s proposed budget, at $19 million, accounts for 23 percent of the 2020 city budget. About $220,000 of the police budget goes toward paying part-time crossing guards for the city’s schools. The city is reimbursed by Elkhart Community Schools, but City Councilman David Henke, R-3, who serves as Finance Chairman, said that is not good enough.
He said that, since the crossing guards are city employees, the city has additional costs in hiring, training and potential liability that should fall on the school corporation.
Councilman Brent Curry, D-5, said the important thing is that children in the city are safe.
“It’s hard to put a price tag on that,” Curry said.
Henke was alone in voting against sending the police budget from the Finance Committee-of-the-Whole to the City Council with a do-pass recommendation.
In addition to police, Buildings & Grounds will also be hiring, as the 2020 budget calls for two new staff members to assist with brush pickup, snow removal and park maintenance, among other duties.
Henke said adding staff to Buildings & Grounds is becoming increasingly necessary because of the multimillion-dollar investment in the River District.
“With nearly $200 million of new infrastructure on its way, there’s going to be a higher expectation,” he said.
The budget also adds a full-time neighborhood planner.
Housed under the Office of Development Services in the Community & Redevelopment Department – this position will serve as an advocate, resource and liaison to residents in order to build neighborhood stability. The neighborhood planner will be tasked with increasing engagement with the neighborhood associations that are already active and assisting in the development of new neighborhood associations.
The proposed cemetery budget faced some criticism on Wednesday, as council members questioned why they were being asked to fund a new position as well as an additional $10,000 for overtime compared to what was budgeted for 2019.
Department head Vicki Edson said the new position would help the department through a transition where two employees are expected to retire soon. Hiring before they do so would allow for training the new employee.
Several City Council members were critical of the idea of spending more money on overtime if the department is adding staff. Henke and Pam Kurpgeweit, R-6, argued that overtime pay could be avoided if staff have more flexible work hours, for example taking a Friday off if there is a Saturday funeral.
Edson, in the end, withdrew her request for adding a new staff member.
Neese, in his statement about the proposed budget, pointed to a recent study of the city’s financial situation. Consulting firm Baker Tilly found that, even with heavy investment over the next few years, the city is expected to grow its cash reserve, which is already high for a city of Elkhart’s size.
“As mayor, it was important to me that we make bold investments in our future growth while also saving enough money to protect us on a rainy day,” Neese said. “That is what we have done over the past four years, and I am proud to provide something tangible for the next administration that will allow them to continue to make informed, financial decisions in the best interest of our taxpayers present and future.”
The final adoption of the 2020 budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the City Council Chambers.
