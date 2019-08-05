Education Foundation to host Kick Off Classic at Central Park

ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation welcomes kids of all ages and their families to the fifth annual Elkhart Education Foundation Kick Off Classic on from 5- 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Presented by Centier Bank, the city-wide back to school event is has something for everyone.
This year, it will be hosted at Central Park. Guests of all ages will have a chance to enjoy a family carnival, games, live music and a superhero-themed golf cart parade, culminating in an all-city pep rally.
“This is our favorite day of the year,” said Ashley Boling Molyneaux, executive director of Elkhart Education Foundation. “Seeing students, families, faculty and the community come together to celebrate a positive start to the school year makes us all remember that we are one city with one mission – a great place for our kids to learn and grow.”
The entry fee for the family-friendly event is one new school supply per person. Collected school supplies will be distributed throughout the Elkhart Community School district via the nonprofit’s new Schoolhouse Supply Store. The most requested school supplies are notebooks, pencils, dry erase markers, pens, highlighters, crayons, loose-leaf paper and scissors.
The Lip Sync Battle returns this year to give students the opportunity to win money for their school, team or club. Student prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place. New this year is a participation prize of $100 to every team. Elkhart Community Schools staff can enter for a chance to win a catered lunch.
New attractions this year include a cornhole tournament at Civic Plaza, open to adult and youth teams for a $20 entry fee, and a demonstration tent featuring presentations by the ECS robotics team and other ECS clubs. Other new additions include Touch-A-Truck activities, Thor RV walk-throughs, along with a superhero meet-and-greet and photo booth. The all city pep rally caps off the evening with a battle of the marching bands and celebration of the fall athletic teams.
For more information, visit www.OneCityOneMission.org/events.
