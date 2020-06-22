ELKHART — Shaun Edgerton has been named chief of the Elkhart Fire Department, Mayor Rod Roberson announced Monday.
“Shaun brings to this role an extensive knowledge of Elkhart and its Fire Department,” Roberson said. “His administrative experience and problem-solving skills will serve this department and elevate the service provided to the unparalleled level.”
