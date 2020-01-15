Early stage of park revamp cheaper than expected

ELKHART — The Rod Roberson administration said on Tuesday
The Central Park renovation that began on Monday will cost about $2 million, not $4.5 million as previously projected, the city said Tuesday.
C&E Excavating began work on Monday, removing the topsoil, cutting down swings and lifting out cement blocks. The firm has been awarded a $1.45 million contract that covers the installation of utilities, sidewalks, lighting, plantings and a shade garden.
A contract to build a stage in the park has been awarded to R Yoder Construction. The work will cost the city $600,000 and will begin in March if the weather allows.
The park improvements should be completed by the end of June, according to Mayor Rod Roberson’s communications director, Corinne Straight-Reed. No contracts for other parts of the Central Park and Civic Plaza improvements have been awarded.
Reed said the $4.5 million estimate, which was given last summer, could have been so much higher because a cafe and restroom building and a playground may have been included then. Those features could still be added to the project later, but Straight-Reed said the timeline for phases two and three is still being developed.
