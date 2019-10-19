Dwight Yoakam to play Lerner

ELKHART — Grammy Award-winning country artists Dwight Yoakam will perform at the Lerner Theatre on Jan. 19, the theater announced Friday.
Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards, being nominated 20 times. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10, according to a press release.
In September 2016, Yoakam released his first-ever bluegrass album, ‘Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…,’ on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalog and a cover of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain.’
Produced by nine-time Grammy Award winner Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton), Jon Randall (songwriter of “Whiskey Lullaby”), and Yoakam himself, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, this album reflects the love for bluegrass music that Yoakam developed at an early age in Kentucky and that has inspired him for many years thereafter, a press release said.
In 2015, Yoakam released his album Second Hand Heart on Warner/Reprise records, the follow up to his album ‘3 Pears.’ He received the Artist of the Year award at the 2013 Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony, the most prestigious award offered by the organization.
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a film and television actor whose films include ‘Sling Blade’ and ‘The Newton Boys.’ In 2016, he recurred in David E. Kelley’s Amazon series ‘Goliath.’ Recently, he appeared in director Steven Soderbergh’s film ‘Logan Lucky’ with Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.
The concert at the Lerner Theatre is Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $45, will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Lerner Theatre box office, by phone at 574-293-4469 or at www.thelerner.com.
