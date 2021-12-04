Pictured, from left, during a groundbreaking on a housing project Friday are Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Tom Canarecci with Coldwell Banker, Brett Quimby with BQ Building Group, Barak Group founder Nir Davison, First State Bank President Joe Caffee, Dana Trowbridge with the bank, Tom DeMeester with Barak Group and neighborhood homeowners association President Steve Messenger.
ELKHART — Fourteen single-family housing units will start going up in a west Elkhart subdivision following a groundbreaking Friday.
The Villas at Lexington Landing, along Haines Drive, will include seven duplexes with one- and two-story plans. Representatives of the real estate developer, the builder, the City of Elkhart and others joined a groundbreaking at the site Friday afternoon.
