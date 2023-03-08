ELKHART — Premier Arts is kicking off its 15th season by bringing “The Drowsy Chaperone” to the Lerner Theatre stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce, a promotion for the event says. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.
