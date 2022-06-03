Downtown rail interchange to be moved

The Elkhart and Western Railroad plans to upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line and relocate interchange track used by EWR and Norfolk Southern by moving it into an industrial area, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.
ELKHART — The railroad interchange in downtown Elkhart will be moved under a $5.2 million project announced Thursday.
