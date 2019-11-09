Downtown parking time limits extended

ELKHART — Extended parking times have come to downtown Elkhart just in time for the holiday shopping season.
The city has extended parking time limits from two to three hours for most parking along the downtown shopping area on Main Street, from Jackson Boulevard to State Street, effective immediately.
The limit is also extended on the south sides of the Paxton, Spahn and Curtis lots, as well as the entire Bucklen lot. Parking adjacent to the U.S. Post Office will remain limited to 15 minutes.
Mayor Tim Neese’s administration has been working with the Downtown Merchants Association and the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce since earlier this fall to develop a solution that would encourage additional patrons to visit downtown establishments and promote the continued growth and vibrancy of the downtown.
After meeting with various stakeholders, both public and private, Neese requested that the Elkhart Board of Public Works adopt the extended time limits on a temporary basis. The city intends to review the effectiveness of these changes in March 2020, at which time they may be altered or adopted permanently based on community feedback, the mayor said. At that time, Neese will have been replaced by Mayor-elect Rod Roberson.
Any resident or business owner with comments or questions is encouraged to contact Elkhart right-of-way engineer Jeff Schaffer at jeff.schaffer@coei.org or 574-293-2572.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.