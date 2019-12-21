Diocese holds off on selling mural to city

ELKHART — Kelby Love’s mural at Main and Prairie streets will remain for at least a bit longer.
The beloved mural came into focus recently, as the City of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission decided to make a bid on the building at 1045 S. Main St. That building is owned by The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and is used by the St. Vincent de Paul Church. The church has shown interest in selling the building.
Since the Redevelopment Commission is already involved with other land on the same block, the commissioners thought the church’s property in questionable condition could be a part of a greater redevelopment effort in the area.
That has many residents concerned about what might happen to Love’s mural. They say the mural has significant meaning in the neighborhood and that Love, who died last year, played a vital role in decreasing violence in the 1990s when he painted it.
Since entrepreneurs Jason Moreno and Sam Callantine launched the Facebook page Save Kelby’s Mural on Dec. 10, 750 people have liked the page and more than 1,000 have signed an online petition asking the church not to sell the building to the city.
The Rev. Matthew Coonan of St. Vincent de Paul Church said this week that the church is holding off on accepting offers from the city. The rationale is not entirely about the mural, as the church continues to use the building for storage, he said.
But the delay is welcome news for those who seek to keep Love’s mural out of city hands.
Moreno and Callantine are looking to raise private funds to buy the building, restore it and give it a purpose that fits its history and the neighborhood. Their ideas include showcasing local art and creating a not-for-profit incubator. They estimate that the total cost of buying and restoring the building will be $350,000.
“We are glad we have some breathing room to move forward with exploring our options and saving taxpayer resources in the interim,” Moreno said.
Both city staff and members of the Redevelopment Commission have said that they want to save Love’s mural in some way or other, though some residents have taken issue with the idea of recreating the mural elsewhere if the city were to tear down the building. For now, those residents no longer need to worry.
Commission President Sandi Schreiber said the church has the right to decide if it will sell to the city or not.
“We were just going into negotiations with them to kind of finish off that block there, but they are certainly under no pressure or anything to sell to the city,” she said.
She pointed out again that the city is looking out for the mural, even if the commission’s general vision for the area is different from Moreno’s and Callantine’s.
“I just hope, whatever happens, whoever gets the property, that mural is maintained,” she said.
If the city does buy the building at a later point, Schreiber said she does not know whether the entire building would be saved or if the mural would be saved or recreated. That requires a closer look, she said.
And if the commission is ultimately unable to buy the property, they would still like to see redevelopment on the rest of the block.
“Some of the properties will have to be demolished before we can do anything else, but our goal is to get private development in there,” she said.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
