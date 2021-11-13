ELKHART — An Elkhart food truck maker has been hit with over $12,000 in fines following safety inspections.
Delivery Concepts Inc. was given two serious violations following inspections earlier this year by the Indiana Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Each one carries a proposed penalty of $6,300, according to the Oct. 29 safety order.
