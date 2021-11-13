Volunteers and staff members from the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and Heart City Health administered Pfizer vaccines Saturday at the drive-thru clinic in Elkhart and hope to host their fifth such event on Oct. 9.
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, is planning another drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office, 444 N. Nappanee St.
