GOSHEN — Nearly 40 acres at the west edge of Elkhart County were rezoned Monday to reflect the business nature of the area and steer future development away from manufacturing.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners voted to rezone about 38 acres just east of Ash Road, north of Osceola, which was previously zoned for industrial use. The area includes 35 parcels along Old U.S. 20, between Corwin Street and Sheridan Boulevard.
There are a number of businesses in the area, including car dealerships and home furnishing stores. So rezoning the land from industrial to business made sense, said Elkhart County Plan Director Chris Godlewski.
“This was a project in the works for about a year and a half, part an effort to ... get the zoning going towards more commercial, which follows the Northwest Gateway Plan,” he told the board. “This is a one-tool effort to help trend that area more towards commercial than industrial.”
The gateway plan was a 2008 document drafted by different county boards to look at land use, mobility and other conditions in the area of Old U.S. 20 and Ash Road, and to make recommendations for future development. A special taxing district, the Northwest Gateway Tax Increment Finance district, had been established to fund utility extension to the Walmart built at the corner of Ashe and Old 20 and to a nearby housing complex.
This past June, the Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission and St. Joseph County RDC started working on an updated mobility plan that will span from U.S. 331 to S.R. 19.
The rezoning was recommended by the Elkhart County Plan Commission in July. The board’s action Monday includes two specific categories of commercial zoning: B1, which is more suited to residential neighborhood areas, and B3, geared more toward businesses near highways.
“The difference is, in the B3, there would be no heavy manufacturing allowed,” compared to the current industrial zoning, Godlewski said. “You could do auto repair, detail, restaurants, those types of things. It fits kind of the common trend of the last five years there.”
