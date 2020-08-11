GOSHEN — County officials approved a $230,000 fiber optic connection to help courts prepare to resume jury trials this year.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $230,000 project to tie the courts building in downtown Elkhart to the county-owned fiber optic network. The building is currently served by older, above-ground lines, which don’t offer the dependability needed to stream court hearings over the internet, said County Administrator Jeff Taylor.
For months, many routine court hearings have been conducted over videoconferencing, with defendants and sometimes attorneys appearing virtually while the judge stays in the courtroom. The transition plan that the local courts submitted to the Indiana Supreme Court sets a goal of resuming jury trials after Sept. 1.
Senior judges, also working remotely, will be called on to help reduce the backlog of cases as well, according to the transition plan.
“The court in Elkhart is gonna soon be back in session for trials, and one of the things that has been brought to my attention is that the latency or the dependability of the current fiber that runs to the courthouse and services our buildings downtown, the county fiber – which is an above-ground fiber from past arrangements – is not dependable,” Taylor said. “We cannot have service lag or service drops in the middle of a trial. In fact, technically it shouldn’t happen during a regular hearing either, and most hearings are streamed.”
After weighing the alternatives, Taylor said it appeared that the only option was to connect the newer, underground fiber network to the Elkhart courts building. The commissioners have overseen the expansion of the dark fiber network to other parts of the county in recent years, and recently looped it into data centers in South Bend for better reliability.
Taylor said the approximately $230,000 cost reflects the urgency of the project, which should be done by the end of August. It also carries a $4,000 daily penalty if the company, Hoosierland Excavating, misses the deadline.
“We’re doing this quickly and paying a premium for that, therefore there’s a penalty if it’s not done on a timely basis,” he said.
County attorney Craig Buche noted that a project of this size would normally require a public bid process, but state law allows exceptions for tasks that are time-sensitive. In this case, quotes for the work were taken from Hoosierland of South Bend and Mr. Underground Inc. of Millersburg.
The commissioners passed an emergency declaration before voting to contract with Hoosierland.
Transition plan
The original plan of the courts in Elkhart County was to resume jury trials by Aug. 3. But the spike in COVID-19 cases at the end of spring caused concerns that potential jurors, especially the elderly, would be reluctant to participate.
Once jury trials do resume, they will be held under strict conditions that restrict public access to the courtroom. The media will be allowed to cover trials in person, but otherwise the courts will work to have remote production of jury trials for the public, the transition plan states.
Potential jurors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms with a questionnaire beforehand, according to the plan. An automatic deferral will also be given for potential jurors who show symptoms, were exposed to COVID-19, have vulnerable health conditions or work in places like long-term care facilities.
Jurors will be shown a video about the courtroom facilities and COVID-19 protocols in place. People who arrive for jury duty will be kept six feet apart during the selection process and when they’re seated.
This may require spreading the jury out into the gallery or even using multiple courtrooms. Trials may have to be staggered from week to week since it won’t be possible to use, for example, the Circuit and Superior 3 courtrooms in the Goshen courthouse at the same time, the plan notes.
Jurors will be required to wear face masks, and rubber gloves will be used when jurors have to handle pieces of evidence.
