Councilman's proposal 'smells like a favor'

ELKHART — Outgoing City Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at-large, has been accused of trying to use his power to give a favor to one retiring city employee.
An ordinance proposal that Dickerson presented on Monday would change city rules to allow employees who have worked five years or more for the city to be paid for accumulated and unused sick time when they retire. The current rule allows that only if an employee has served five or more consecutive years.
According to city staff, the rule change would have affected a couple of people in previous years, and one person now. According to Councilman Dwight Fish, D-4, that person is city attorney Lawrence Meteiver, who is about to retire.
Councilman Brian Thomas, R-2, questioned Dickerson on who wrote the proposed ordinance, but Dickerson was vague and changed his answers.
“Not exactly me,” he said early in the discussion.
Later, when Thomas asked again, Dickerson said, “I wrote it.”
“So it did not come out of legal?” Thomas asked.
“Not exactly,” Dickerson said.
Corporation counsel Vlado Vranjes, who leads the legal department, said he was not involved in writing the proposal, but he did not say whether his department or anyone in it was involved.
Thomas then asked Dickerson if he wrote the proposal by himself.
“More or less,” Dickerson said.
He later said “some folks” asked him to write the proposal.
In an interview Tuesday, Dickerson clarified that he was the “presenting author” and responsible for the proposal as written, but that he had assistance from an attorney that he would not name.
The city’s legal department has two attorneys other than Vranjes, one of them being Meteiver. The other is Randall Arndt.
But Dickerson said on Tuesday that attorneys not employed by the city can assist with authoring ordinances.
When asked whether it was a city attorney that assisted him, Dickerson said, “I won’t answer that.”
‘Special legislation’
Mayor Tim Neese, a Republican, was among the people criticizing the proposal at the City Council meeting. He encouraged the council to vote against it.
“In the Statehouse, this would be called ‘Special Legislation,’ and it doesn’t need a definition. You all know what special legislation means,” he said. “This is not personal, but I think it’s bad public policy.”
He said some members of the council normally “thrive on the thought of internal controls.”
“Some of you are almost like a lion going after raw meat,” he said, encouraging the council members to find their appetite for fighting this proposed ordinance.
Vice president of the Board of Public Works Carol McDowell Loshbough said changing the rule now would be unfair to the people who left in recent years without receiving payment for their unused sick time.
“When you talk about special interests, I 100% agree with the mayor,” McDowell said.
Fish made the same charge.
“I think this is a favor. It looks like a favor, it smells like a favor,” he said.
Dickerson denied those accusations.
“I’m not looking for special interest,” he said. “When I was asked by some folks to look at authoring this, it’s because I believe it’s fair. It’s not because I like one particular individual or not.”
He said he was aware that Neese had been against the proposal when he first saw it recently, but that he continued the effort because he felt it was the right thing to do.
“I firmly believe that when you work for something, you should be paid for something, regardless of how long it’s been or whether or not it’s been consecutive,” Dickerson said.
The proposed ordinance failed in a 1-8 vote with only Dickerson voting for it. Dickerson lost his bid for re-election on Nov. 5. This was his last City Council meeting.
Meteiver and the city’s legal department did not respond to inquiries through voicemail and email on Tuesday.
