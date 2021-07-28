A parking lot maintenance company, a remodeling contractor and a security firm all complain they haven’t been paid by the owners of Concord Mall for services they provided. The previous owner of the mall filed a $6.9 million claim in Elkhart County court in May saying the new owners are behind in payments following the February 2020 sale.
ELKHART — A judge declared the buyers of Concord Mall in default and appointed a property manager, though the buyers now say they’re working on a way to pay the more than $6 million they owe.
Chicago-based Ton Real Estate Investments X LLC still owes $6.48 million for the property and over $450,000 in other costs, claims the seller, Concord Mall Properties LLC. The mall company turned to a judge in an attempt to either get the amount owed from the February 2020 sale, or to have the property sold to a new buyer to recover some money.
