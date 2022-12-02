GOSHEN — An Elkhart man charged with the murder of a romantic partner has been found competent to stand trial.
Jake Brunette, 26, is accused of killing 23-year-old Andrew Conley on Nov. 17, 2021, in a mobile home park on the north side of Elkhart. He allegedly told police that he dreamed about the killing and woke up convinced that he should carry it out, before stabbing Conley multiple times.
