Community-wide holiday dinner set

ELKHART — Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its sixth annual Feed Our Friends and Family Holiday Dinner on Sunday.
The dinner is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be held at the Historic Roosevelt Center at 215 W. Indiana Ave.
The community-wide event is held the Sunday before Christmas each year with the objective of spreading some holiday cheer to those in need, organizers said.
Robert Taylor, president of Elkhart Black Expo, said over the last five years, the event has fed an average of about 300 people. All food is donated by people in the area.
“Christmas is a time where everyone should be afforded a good meal and a place to celebrate with love,” Taylor said.
In addition to Elkhart Black Expo, other partners in the dinner include city of Elkhart, LaCasa, Red Lobster, The Faith Mission, Sports Time Family Pub & Grill, Olive Garden, United Pies, Texas Road House, Callahan’s Restaurant, Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County, McDonald’s, and Rise & Roll.
Those interested in donating or volunteering can call Taylor at 574-226-4328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.