Marchers brave cold temperatures Monday morning as they gather to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The march started at the Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart and ended at the Community Missionary Baptist Church on Chapman Avenue.
Marchers gather at Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart and say a prayer Monday before their one-mile walk to the Community Missionary Baptist Church on Chapman Avenue during an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.
Emorja Roberson gives an inspirational talk during Martin Luther King Jr. Day events at Community Missionary Baptist Church on Monday. Roberson encouraged youths to be open minded and not afraid to try new things.
