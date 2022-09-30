Commendations recognize 'exceptional service' by officers

Mayor Rod Roberson remarks on the commendations awarded to three Elkhart Police Department officers during the monthly meeting of the Police Merit Commission. From left are Cpl. Brian Davis, Sgt. Greg Harder and Lt. Eric Sommer.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — Three police officers have been awarded commendations for their exceptional service to the community.

Police Chief Kris Seymore recognized the officers with a total of four commendations Monday at the Police Merit Commission meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.