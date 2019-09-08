ELKHART -- One week after the grand opening of the new museum at 1915 Cassopolis St., the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum hosted Elkhart-based Hall of Heroes Comic Con.
“A lot of people have been waiting for the grand opening to come out and this weekend was the perfect time to do that,” curator Allen Stewart said.
The weekend event at nearby Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15, featured over half a dozen celebrity faces, games, activities and memorabilia.
Special guests at the event included Phil Lamarr of "Samurai Jack," "Futurama," "Mad TV" and "Pulp Fiction"; John Wesley Shipp of "The Flash," "Arrow" and "Teen Wolf"; Lori Petty of "Tank Girl," "Point Break," "Orange is the New Black," "A League of Their Own," "Gotham" and animated "Superman"; Jackson Bostwick of "Shazam!," "TRON" and "My Science Project"; Ming Chen of "Comic Book Men," "I Sell Comics!" and "Dogma"; and George Low of "Space Ghost Coast to Coast," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Robot Chicken."
Artists at the event were Mike Grell who did "Green Arrow," "Green Lantern," "Batman," "Iron Man" and "X-Men Forever"; the Animation Alley team including Tom Cook (Hanna-Barbera, Disney), Mike Toth (Hanna-Barbera, Disney) and Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons"); Allen Bellman who did "Captain America," "Sub Mariner" and "Human Torch"; Stuart Saygar who did "Bionicle," "Man of Steel," "30 Days of Night Machete" and "Bram Stoker’s Death Ship"; and Scott Rosema who did "Space Ghost," "Batman TAS," "X-Men" and "Scooby Doo."
All celebrities offered charged autographs and selfies for guests.
There were cosplay contests for children and adults, live Dungeons and Dragons, podcasts and celebrity presentations all weekend.
