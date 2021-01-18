Martin Luther King Day

Organized by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, the event in Elkhart on Monday reflected on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and a reminder that his work continues.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson, the Rev. Dannell Brown, and members of the Elkhart City Council and the Elkhart Police Department were joined by members of the public on the Civic Plaza on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Day.

Organized by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, those who gathered reflect on the legacy of King and remind one another that the work continues.

