ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson, the Rev. Dannell Brown, and members of the Elkhart City Council and the Elkhart Police Department were joined by members of the public on the Civic Plaza on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Day.
Organized by the Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo, those who gathered reflect on the legacy of King and remind one another that the work continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.