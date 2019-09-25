City wants ownership of downtown building set for demolition

ELKHART — When 131 S. Main St. in downtown Elkhart is demolished later this year, some members of the City Council want the property to be transferred to City of Elkhart ownership.
But first, some city councilors questioned why they were asked to approve $296,375 for the demolition when Jackson Demolition Services will take down the building for $115,000.
“Why are we appropriating almost three times that much?” Brian Thomas, R-2, asked building commissioner Jim Holtz.
Holtz said the $115,000 is just for the demolition, while the remaining money will pay for moving power lines and sealing the wall that is shared with 129 S. Main St.
“Not to make a pun,” said Thomas. “Is the $296,000 a concrete figure, or is that just going to hopefully cover every contingency?”
Holtz said it would cover everything and then some.
“I’m assuming we’re not going to spend that much,” he said.
Councilman Dwight Fish, D-4, was not convinced.
“We’re already ballooned way out past what originally was even discussed. So how do you satisfy me and the taxpayers that we’re not going to need to come back and spend another $100,000?” said Fish.
Holtz didn’t say how, but reaffirmed that he does not anticipate coming back to ask for additional funds.
Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at large, said whether the council wants to spend the money or not, taking it down is a matter of public safety.
“The building is currently in the process of falling down in some capacity, which poses a public health and safety risk?” he asked Holtz, who said that is correct.
Councilwoman Mary Olson, R-at large, said that is her exact thinking as well.
“But good golly Miss Molly, that is one chunk of money on two properties, same owner,” she said. “Ouch!”
Thomas asked if the City of Elkhart would be the owner of the land once the building is down. 131 S. Main St. sits at the corner of Lexington Avenue and is part of the downtown shopping area.
Corporation counsel Vlado Vranjes said the city will have the right to lien the property in the amount that the city has spent on it, meaning that the property could eventually become city property. It is currently owned by Jim Wagner, whose real estate firm was administratively dissolved in 2007. This is not the first time that the city has had problems with Wagner, who owns a property at 612 S. Main Street that has already been demolished.
Thomas said perhaps the city should also file a property lien on the 612 S. Main St property, which currently sits empty. An official said the city spent roughly $140,000 on that property.
Councilman David Henke, R-3, said he hopes the city will follow through on its legal action.
“Even if we use an outside agency and give them 50 percent of the commission. (I) don’t care. What we’re after is that this pattern stops,” said Henke.
The city souncil approved the funding unanimously. The building at 131 S. Main St. is expected to come down before the end of the year. The demolition will mean that Main Street and Lexington Avenue will be closed for several weeks, according to the mayor’s office.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.