ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Office of Development Services is inviting residents to participate in a series of free fair housing training sessions. These sessions will be held in collaboration with the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and aim to educate the public on fair housing laws.
The first training, focused on rental basics, will take place on Wednesday. Registration is full for this session; however, there will be two additional opportunities later this year, the city said.
Fair Housing Disability Training, from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24, will focus on rental-specific regulations. Topics to be addressed include: overview of fair housing laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act; common types of disability-based housing discrimination; disability-specific fair housing regulations, including reasonable accommodations, reasonable modifications, and design and construction accessibility requirements; and common questions related to animals as reasonable accommodation.
Fair Lending Training, from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 5, will focus on sales and lending regulations under fair housing laws. Topics to be addressed include: an overview of fair housing protections, recent lending cases involving housing, common forms of fair lending discrimination, redlining, the dangers of rent-to-own housing transactions, and more.
All trainings will take place at High Dive Park Pavilion, 500 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Parking is free, and refreshments will be available, courtesy of 1st Source Bank.
These trainings are made possible through a partnership grant awarded to the City of Elkhart Human Relations Commission by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
For more information or to register, participants can visit www.fhcci.org/events. Registration is required.
