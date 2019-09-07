City to honor public safety heroes on 9/11 anniversary

ELKHART — Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese is inviting the public to remember the public safety heroes who sacrificed their own safety and well-being in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
In the days following 9/11, first responders from across the country arrived in New York City, prepared to risk their lives, to help a great city and a great people in need. These were dark times in our nation’s history, but out of these dark times we found many reasons to be proud, a release from the Mayor’s Office said.
On Wednesday, Neese will host a ceremony to remember the sacrifice of all public safety heroes who perished as a result of 9/11, as well as the five police officers and eight firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty throughout Elkhart’s history.
During the ceremony, brief remarks will be given by Neese, Police Chief Chris Snyder and Fire Chief Chad Carey.
Following the remarks, Neese will unveil a new plaque that will be permanently mounted in the entryway of City Hall, honoring Elkhart’s fallen heroes.
The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. 2nd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.