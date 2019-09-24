City to celebrate Tolson reopening

ELKHART — To celebrate the long-anticipated reopening of the Tolson Community Center, Mayor Tim Neese and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department are planning two celebratory events.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. This occasion will bring the community together to celebrate the reopening and provide a first look at the exciting renovations that have been under way since June.
The city is also partnering with Crossroads Community Church to host a grand reopening community picnic from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. The free, family-friendly event will feature food, bounce houses, games and music. Moving forward, the church plans to adopt the center, including the surrounding park, and will assist Elkhart Parks and Recreation with events, volunteers, programming and community outreach.
“I am ecstatic to once again open this center to the public and let them see all of the hard work that has been going on behind the scenes to make their community center stronger and better than ever,” Neese said. “Whether they are 7 years old or 70, when they walk through this renovated space for the first time, I want to them to be proud of this building’s past and excited by its future.”
One of the first improvements guests will encounter is a new entrance off Wagner Avenue. This will provide motorists a safer alternative to the previous Benham Avenue entrance, which did not have a clear entry point for those traveling south, the city said. Since the renovations began, the Parks and Recreation Department has also relocated its offices, previously in downtown Elkhart, to the center. The new space includes a renovated lobby, program area and fitness area as well as additional recreation space. Aesthetic improvements include updated landscaping and new multiuse furnishings.
In addition to some new spaces, attendees will be welcomed by a few new faces as well, the city said.
To coordinate activities, the Parks and Recreation Department has hired one program coordinator and three recreation aides. Available programs and courses will include Youth Flag Football, Robotics, Intro to Finance, Celebrate Recovery, Parenting Class, Intro to Resume Building, Senior Pickle Ball and Club Rec, which will include Lego Club, Library Club, Sports Sampler Club, Game Club and Adventure Club. There will also be designated times for open basketball, pickleball, spike ball, dodgeball and volleyball. These programs will be offered to the community free of charge, with the exception of Youth Flag Football and Senior Pickle Ball. Additional youth and adult classes, as well as fitness classes, will be added at a future date.
While the center is officially back in business, renovations continue. This includes resurfacing the basketball courts, updating exterior lighting, replacing windows, renovating the kitchen and dining space and installing a new entry sign. These features are anticipated to be complete by year-end.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 30, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
More information about the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department, including the Tolson Community Center, is available at www.elkhartindiana.org/parks.
