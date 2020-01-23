ELKHART — The city plans on spending $450,000 to make sidewalks and curb ramps easier to maneuver for people with disabilities.
The money would fix about 100 curb ramps and remove sidewalk trip hazards.
Updated: January 23, 2020 @ 8:45 am
