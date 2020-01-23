Curb ramp

The City of Elkhart is planning to work on about 100 curb ramps this year, ensuring that they have truncated domes and gentle slopes like this one at Main and High streets.

 Elkhart Truth photo

ELKHART — The city plans on spending $450,000 to make sidewalks and curb ramps easier to maneuver for people with disabilities.

The money would fix about 100 curb ramps and remove sidewalk trip hazards.

Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.