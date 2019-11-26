City offers fair housing law training

ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Office of Development Services is wrapping up a series of free fair housing training sessions. Residents will have one additional opportunity to participate in the series aimed at educating the public on fair housing laws.
The final Fair Lending Training will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This training will focus on sales and lending regulations under fair housing laws. Topics to be addressed include an overview of fair housing protections, recent lending cases involving housing, common forms of fair lending discrimination, redlining, and the dangers of rent-to-own housing transactions.
The training will take place at High Dive Park Pavilion, located at 500 E. Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart. Parking is free, and refreshments will be available, courtesy of 1st Source Bank.
These trainings are held in collaboration with the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and are made possible through a partnership grant awarded to the City of Elkhart Human Relations Commission by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For more information or to register, visit www.fhcci.org/events. Advance registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.