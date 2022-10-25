City hires four new hires; commends four

From left are Police Chief Kris Seymore, new hires Max Chaffee, Dexter Harris, Stephen Engles and Megan Bortner, and Mayor Rod Roberson.

 Photo provided / City of Elkhart

ELKHART — Four new Elkhart Police officers were sworn to duty Monday during a Police Merit Commission meeting, and four others were honored for live-saving commendations.

Mayor Rod Roberson swore in the new officers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.