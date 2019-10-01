City focuses on domestic violence

ELKHART — Gathered at the Civic Plaza among YWCA officials, Mayor Tim Neese on Monday declared October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Neese was joined by Susan Tybon, CEO and president of YWCA of North Central Indiana, and spoke in a proclamation of the dangers of domestic violence and the need to raise awareness to protect survivors.
“When someone has lost to domestic violence, it shatters the entire family and leaves an indelible mark on our community,” Neese read from his proclamation. “The crime of domestic violence is an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity due to the use of physical emotional, sexual and economic control and/or of abuse.”
It is estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced some form of physical violence by a spouse or a partner, Tybon said. On a typical day in Indiana, she said, domestic violence hotlines have received approximately 21,000 calls, an average of close to 15 calls every minute.
The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office filed approximately 518 adult cases in 2018 and 390 so far in 2019, according to Programs and Communications Director Shelley Murphy.
Providing more statistics, the mayor said approximately 15.5 million children are exposed to domestic violence every day.
He urged domestic violence survivors and their families to break the silence and reach out to help prevent any more deaths.
“We encourage individuals and organizations in our community to help raise awareness and funds to help survivors of domestic violence,” he said.
Throughout October, merchants in downtown Elkhart will work to raise awareness about the problem of domestic violence and funds to support the YWCA Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter in Elkhart.
Safe Haven provides counseling, case management, economic power education and more to help victims heal from violence and move forward to build safer, healthier, productive lives.
Supporting the cause, Tybon said businesses in downtown Elkhart will display purple ribbons and host donation canisters.
On Oct. 9, the city’s final ArtWalk of the season will host exhibits featuring the color purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“YWCA North Central Indiana has served victims of abuse for decades and one thing we know for sure is that we cannot do it alone,” Tybon said. “We are so grateful for the support from Elkhart individuals and businesses.”
Among the businesses taking part are Arts on Main, Bella’s Boutique, Hopman Jewelers, Awakening Realm Yoga Studio and Ditto Quality Resale.
More information on events throughout October and how to get involved is available at www.ywcancin.org or 574-233-9491.
