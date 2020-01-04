City employee sues Elkhart for defamation

ELKHART — A city employee has sued the city for defamation and rights violations when knowledge of a now-recanted rape allegation was spread among city staff.
In his lawsuit against the city and several current and former staff members, John Keith Lindley claims that one of his colleagues at the Elkhart Municipal Airport became difficult to work with after Lindley was promoted to maintenance chief in the late spring or early summer 2019.
Lindley began having a witness at all encounters with his subordinate and giving her all assignments in writing, according to the lawsuit, which he filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Oct. 8. The case has since been transferred to the U.S. District Court in South Bend at the defendants’ request.
Shortly after his change in management style, Lindley says he was asked by the city’s human resources director, Tracy Dawson, to come to City Hall for a meeting about allegations of him swearing as well as sexually harassing his subordinate and threatening to fire her. He claims deputy city attorney Randall Arndt, then-Mayor Tim Neese’s chief of staff Bradley Tracy and airport manager David Pixey were also present at the meeting.
He claims Dawson told him, in front of those present at the meeting, that his subordinate had accused him of rape.
Lindley demanded to know when the alleged rape had taken place and was told it was between six months and 12 months ago, according to the lawsuit. He asked that he and the accuser go to the Elkhart Police Department to undergo a lie detector test, but Dawson told him that the Human Resources Department would conduct its own investigation.
About a week later, according to Lindley, an unnamed investigator asked to meet with him about the allegations. Lindley claims he was not told whether the investigator was a law enforcement officer or was working for human resources.
After that, Lindley says, he contacted Arndt, who told him that the subordinate had taken back her accusation of rape. But by that time, Lindley says other city employees had become aware of the accusation.
He says the spread of the accusation was a result of Dawson, Arndt, Tracy, the unnamed investigator and the subordinate not taking necessary steps to protect the information from becoming public.
Those five, along with the City of Elkhart, are the ones named in the lawsuit, in which Lindley requests monetary damages. The counts in the lawsuit include defamation, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and deprivation of constitutional rights, including those given in the Fifth, Sixth and 14th Amendments.
City responds
On Dec. 11, the city filed a memorandum asking the court to dismiss the suit, testing “the sufficiency of the complaint, not the merits of the case.”
Among the city’s arguments is that, since there was never a criminal investigation, Lindley was not deprived of his Fifth Amendment rights protecting him from self-incrimination, Sixth Amendment rights to a speedy and public trial with legal counsel, and 14th Amendment rights to due process.
“Plaintiff’s allegations involve no more than an internal workplace investigation of harassment and sexual assault. Investigating allegations workplace misconduct is a normal, commonplace activity by employers in both the public and private sectors,” the city’s memorandum to the court says. “As a society, we encourage and expect employers to investigate such allegations, particularly where they include allegations of sexual assault. A government employer’s failure to investigate such allegations could subject the governmental employer to future liability under both Title VII and the Equal Protection Clause.”
As for the alleged defamation and negligent behavior by city staff, the city claims that “absolute secrecy when investigating these kinds of allegations would be next to impossible.” Additionally, the city argues, Dawson’s statement about the rape allegation against Lindley was not false, even if the allegation itself was untrue.
The city claims that Dawson, Arndt and Tracy are entitled to immunity as individuals because their conduct as public officials does not violate Lindley’s constitutional rights. The city also points out that Lindley did not lose his job as a result of the investigation.
New development
Lindley filed his response to the city’s motion on Dec. 31, arguing that the city’s civilian employees conducted a criminal investigation even without involving law enforcement. He says that is how his constitutional protection was denied, particularly since he requested going to the police station but was refused.
Since he believes his constitutional rights were violated, Lindley says the city’s immunity claim is not valid in this case. He agrees that the city had a duty to investigate the claims of discrimination on the basis of sex, but says the rape allegation should have been left to law enforcement since the city “had no authority to investigate criminal charges that did not occur at its work site.”
He points out that defamation has been defined as a statement that “tends so to harm the reputation of another as to lower him in the estimation of the community or to deter third persons from associating or dealing with him.” He says he is entitled to presume damaged as a natural and probable consequence of the rape allegation becoming known among city staff.
A judge now has to decide on the city’s motion to dismiss the case.
