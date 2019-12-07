City, county may consider Beck Drive options

ELKHART — As Elkhart County redevelopment officials began looking ahead to possible projects in 2020, a study of Beck Drive is at the top of the list.
The county Redevelopment Commission on Thursday briefly reviewed activity in 2019 and looked at what’s anticipated for 2020. A proposal for a Beck Drive area infrastructure study is slated for January or February.
Elkhart County Plan Director Chris Godlewski city Elkhart city and county officials have met, along with himself and Redevelopment Program Coordinator Natasha Kauffmann, to look at road improvement plans in that area. Several industrial developments have set up along the road, which intersects with C.R. 17 at the eastern edge of Elkhart, and further growth is more than likely.
Godlewski said drainage ditches have been discussed as well as a possible connection to C.R. 19 to the east. The drive currently ends in a cul-de-sac just short of C.R. 19.
“So water, road infrastructure. That’s our (Tax Increment Finance District) area still. Most of it’s annexed, some of it’s not,” he said. “The city has that more on their radar than anyone.”
Katie Niblock, a project engineer with the Elkhart County Highway Department, said they had their own internal meeting about the possibilities surrounding the larger area. She said they looked at the area encompassed by C.R. 120 in the north and C.R. 14 in the south, and between C.R.s 17 and 19 to the west and east.
She said they talked about a possible C.R. 17-19 connection somewhere in that area. There are a few possibilities but also challenges in the form of a ditch and a creek that both run north and south between those roads.
RDC member Jim Skillen said there’s a building plan for the corner of C.R. 17 and Hoffman Street, the next street south of Beck Drive, sometime in 2020. He said there’s the possibility for that street to be extended eastward to C.R. 19, to alleviate commuter traffic, though it would still have some waterways to bridge over.
“That’s kind of why, when we sat down at highway, we said there’s really no reason to look at just this one option,” Niblock said. “We’ve got to look at going all the way up to 120 if 19 isn’t doable. If you take vehicles to 19, you’re gonna have to improve those intersections, probably like 120 and 14.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.