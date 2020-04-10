ELKHART — The City of Elkhart is claiming ignorance over allegations that a witness was hypnotized before testifying in a man’s attempted murder trial, leading to a conviction that was later overturned.
The city was served with a lawsuit in February, brought on by 48-year-old Mack Sims following the reversal of his 1994 conviction for attempted murder. Sims was released from custody in March 2019, after serving part of a 35-year sentence given when he was convicted of the non-fatal shooting of a security guard in Elkhart, and the criminal case against him was dismissed the following month.
An appellate court cited the hiding of “explosive” evidence from Sims – that the victim underwent hypnosis before the trial to sharpen his memory – in declaring that prosecutors had violated pretrial discovery rules. Sims argues in his lawsuit that his right to a fair trial was violated and that he was unlawfully detained and maliciously prosecuted.
The lawsuit names the City of Elkhart as well as two men involved in his arrest and prosecution: Detective John Faigh, who was then with the Elkhart Police Department, and Charles Wicks, who was with the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office. It includes claims against the city as Faigh’s employer, accusing it of permitting a long history of police misconduct.
In an answer filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday on behalf of Faigh and the city, the defendants say they lack the knowledge to form an opinion on whether Sims’ allegations of hypnosis are true. Sims claims that Wicks asked a man he knew from Kiwanis Club to put the victim through a session of hypnosis, after the victim indicated ahead of the trial that he was unable to identify the shooter.
Wicks instructed staff in his office that the hypnosis was to be kept a secret from Sims and his defense attorneys, according to the lawsuit. It claims that the session was unduly suggestive, scientifically unreliable and resulted in a fabricated memory.
“In the hypnosis session, (the victim) entered a dream like state in which he was made to believe he was re-experiencing the shooting,” the complaint states. “After the session... Wicks showed (him) a photo lineup in which (he) identified (Sims) due to a birthmark, knowing this would cause a false identification. (He) later stated that only after the hypnosis did the birthmark really stand out.”
The alleged hypnosis wasn’t disclosed until a February 2012 evidentiary hearing on Sims’s petition for post-conviction relief. A deputy prosecutor assigned to that case informed the court that Wicks, who by then had been elected as a judge in Elkhart County, had instructed him to keep the use of hypnosis secret from the court and Sims, the lawsuit alleges.
The city and Faigh make the same claim of lacking knowledge regarding that allegation as well.
Allegations that they directly deny in their answer include a claim that there was never probable cause to suspect Sims of the shooting and that he was only implicated after a suggestive suspect identification method was used. They also deny allegations that Faigh and Wicks were involved in unduly suggestive identification procedures, that they withheld favorable evidence and that they manufactured false evidence.
The city additionally denies allegations that it failed to properly supervise, train and discipline its officers, including Faigh, which “allowed him to act with impunity and to use his police power to frame innocent persons.” It denies that the city had a practice of allowing police to frame innocent people or that it is “notorious” for not disciplining officers.
The city also states in its answer that the defendants were acting under a good faith belief that their actions were lawful and were taken based on information available to them at the time. That includes the arrest of Sims, which the city says was supported by probable cause.
Insurance policies
In March, Elkhart City Council was asked to appropriate an additional $500,000 to pay for legal expenses related to Sims’s lawsuit and court action involving insurance companies.
The city has now asked a judge to order its insurance companies to honor their policies and provide coverage in response to Sims’s lawsuit.
In a civil action filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2 on Tuesday, the city asks for a declaratory judgment that the policies triggered by the lawsuit provide coverage, subject to applicable policy limits. The filing names multiple insurance companies, including Travelers Indemnity, Selective Insurance and Clarendon American Insurance.
It notes that Sims has asserted that he incurred damages, including loss of liberty and income as well as emotional injuries, that span more than 25 years.
The city lists a number of policies it was issued between 2003 and 2019 that it says would apply in this case. They include policies issued by Selective and Clarendon that sit in excess of certain primary policies issued by Travelers, and which would be triggered by the same circumstances.
Elkhart has requested coverage in connection with Sims’s lawsuit but says that Travelers denied any obligation to defend or indemnify the city or its officers.
“The Triggered Policies provide coverage in connection with the Sims Suit, and no terms or exclusions in these policies unambiguously exclude coverage,” the filing states. “The City and the Insurer Defendants disagree about their respective rights and obligations under the Triggered policies, and a justiciable controversy exists between the City and the Insurer Defendants.”
