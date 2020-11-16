Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa and the annual Winterfest Parade in Elkhart have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, city officials said Monday.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Due to the high rate of spread of COVID-19 in the community, the City of Elkhart will cancel Breakfast with Santa and the Winterfest Parade for 2020.

Officials on Monday also said another annual tradition, the lighting of the Christmas tree, will take place virtually and promised additional details soon. 

