City braces for 2nd major collegiate swimming event

ELKHART — The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America is hosting its National Invitational Championship from Thursday through Saturday at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
Featuring as many as 750 athletes from up to 50 colleges and universities across the nation, the CSCAA meet is the second major swimming championship to visit downtown Elkhart in the last several weeks. In February, the Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships drew approximately 400 athletes as well as coaches, family and fans to downtown Elkhart.
