Juneteenth

This 2019 photo shows people celebrating Juneteenth at Canaan Baptist Church in Elkhart. This year events will be held at the Historic Roosevelt Center Park in Elkhart and Shanklin Park in Goshen.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Celebrations for Juneteenth will be held in Elkhart and Goshen on Sunday.

This is the second year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing it in 2021.

