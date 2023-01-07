ELKHART — Now that the holidays are over, those looking for ways to recycle both Christmas trees and lights they no longer want have opportunities in Elkhart, free of charge.
The city has drop-off locations for residents trying to get rid of their Christmas trees. They include outside North Side Middle School Gym, West Side Middle School, Pierre Moran Pavilion and Riverview Park
