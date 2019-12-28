ELKHART — Christmas tree drop-off centers are now open for Elkhart residents. The city is offering four locations where trees can be disposed of at no cost.
These locations include:
West Side Middle School, 101 S. Nappanee St.
North Side Middle School, 300 Lawrence St.
Riverview Park Softball Complex, 340 Riverview Ave.
Pierre Moran Pool, 200 W. Lusher Ave.
Barrels for disposing of ornaments and the like will be available at these locations.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, residents within the Elkhart city limits may also place their trees curbside to be picked up on their regular trash collection day. All ornaments, stands, lights, wrappings and other objects should be removed from the trees before disposal.
Both programs will run through Friday, Jan. 17.
For additional information, contact the Elkhart Buildings and Grounds Department at 574-970-0542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.