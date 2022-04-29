ELKHART — Two changes in the Elkhart Police Department command staff were announced Thursday, both effective April 18.
Travis Hamlin was promoted to captain over the Special Services Division. Hamlin was hired as a sworn officer on Jan. 24, 2012. Before his promotion, Hamlin had served as a lieutenant with the Services Division since June 2021, and also served on the SWAT team and as a firearms instructor.
