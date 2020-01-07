Calls for unity as Elkhart Democrats take power

ELKHART — Democrats took power in the Elkhart City Council on Monday night.
But they did so while calling for unity and being backed by Republicans.
The Monday night meeting was the first since the new City Council, with a 5-4 Democratic majority, was sworn in on Jan. 1. Brent Curry, the longest serving of the two Democrats that carried over from the former council, was unanimously elected president by his fellow council members.
“I’m honored to be elected president with a 9-0 vote. I appreciate that, council,” Curry said. “I just hope that’s a sign of what we’re going to do.”
Curry was nominated by Councilman Kevin Bullard, R-at-large, and was unopposed.
The longest-serving Republican on the council, Mary Olson, R-at-large, voted “proudly yes” and said party affiliation makes no difference in local politic.
“I am so hopeful for a four-year period of continued development, fiscal responsibility,” she said. “Change is good. I’ve been through a lot of administrations, and this is a healthy exercise that our Constitution provides.”
She did not hold back on praise for the new council president.
“Mr. Curry is the nicest gentleman that has served on council in my tenure, ever. He is a gentleman and he’s a lovely man,” said the councilwoman who was first elected in 1995.
Mayor Rod Roberson, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 1, called the first City Council meeting a “good start to the new script.”
The relationship between the former Mayor Tim Neese and City Council was poor, with both branches criticizing each other publicly. But Roberson promised that his administration will improve communication.
“We want to make sure that we’re on the right line to be able to communicate with you in a timely fashion and be able to get you the information that you need,” he said.
Curry, who represents the city’s 5th District, said the fact that Democrats now have the majority will not change much policy-wise. But he also wants a better relationship with the Mayor’s Office than the previous council had.
“It’s going to be a little friendlier relationship with the Mayor’s Office,” he said. “With this majority, I think we have a good group of people that want to have a good team.”
And with the 9-0 vote for him to lead the council, he said the Republicans showed they are on that team as well.
The new members of the City Council are Arvis Dawson, an at-large Democrat with 28 years of City Council experience; Tonda Hines, a 6th District Democrat with eight years of City Council experience, and political newcomer Gerry Roberts, a Democrat from the 1st District. They defeated Republicans Brian Dickerson, Pam Kurpgeweit and Richard Shively in the Nov. 5 election.
The council chambers were more crowded than usual on Monday night, with dozens apparently showing up to see the changing of the guard. Among them was pastor Dannell Brown of Agape Missionary Church, who spoke of his hope for a unified council, administration and city.
“I was very impressed to see your unity today and to see the enthusiasm in which you all face this new era here in Elkhart,” he said. “If we can be one, we can do a lot of things in this area that has not been done in the past.”
Dwight Fish, D-4, was unanimously elected vice president of the City Council.
“I am honored. Looking forward to a wonderful new term. We’ve got a lot of good things that are going to be happening,” he said.
