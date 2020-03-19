ELKHART — Among the many cancellations and postponements came announcements Thursday that some local services still are available, including bus service and online library services.
The Interurban Trolley will continue to operate on its normal schedule throughout Elkhart, Goshen and Mishawaka, transportation officials announced Thursday.
“While continuing to provide essential service to the public, we are taking the necessary measures to do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a release from the Michiana Area Council of Governments said.
MACOG offices are closed to the public, but anyone needs to purchase bus passes for the Trolley can do so online at www.interurban trolley.com or at the Martin’s Supermarket locations in Elkhart and Goshen.
Several banks and all the libraries in Elkhart County announced their buildings would be closed, but reminded their clients that drive-thru and online services are still available.
Centier Bank, for example, said it has temporarily closed all branch lobbies and in-store branches, limiting service to drive-up banking, in an effort to minimize social exposure during the coronavirus threat.
“On behalf of everyone at Centier Bank, our hearts go out to those who have been affected by coronavirus, not only those who have contracted the virus but their caretakers as well as those in the workforce who have been impacted by closures,” Centier CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage said.
All the public libraries in Elkhart County announced they would be closed, but they sent out a joint statement Thursday urging readers to use their extensive online services for children and adults.
Many libraries are also extending deadlines and temporarily waiving overdue fees on materials, the statement said.
Hospital restrictions
Goshen Hospital announced no visitors would be allowed, effective Friday, March 20, except for one healthy adult visitor in the following areas: OB/delivery, pediatrics, emergency room, outpatient aurgery and outpatient services. Two visitors will be allowed for end-of-life situations.
“We understand it is very difficult for families and friends to be unable to provide in-person support to their hospitalized loved ones,” said Julie Crossley, chief nursing officer. “It is critical for us as a community to follow the guidance of our medical experts as well as the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations to reduce the spread of this virus. We appreciate the community’s partnership and understanding during this unprecedented time.”
Lerner extends closing
The Lerner Theatre extended its facility closure through the end of April.
“As this situation with COVID-19 continues to progress, shows and events are in the process of rescheduling or canceling,” said Michelle Frank, general manager. “In conference with Mayor Rod Roberson, we have decided to extend our facility closure is an attempt to curb gatherings at the recommendation of the CDC.”
Ticketholders for shows in April should hold onto their tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled date. As each show establishes the new date at The Lerner, information will be passed along to ticket buyers.
The Box Office will be operating through phone orders and web sales only: 574-293-4469 or www.thelerner.com.
Jail closed to visitors
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has closed the jail lobby, with Sheriff Jeff Siegel saying no one from the general public will be allowed inside the jail until the crisis passes.
Family and friends who wish to visit an inmate can go to https://securustech.net/video-products/index.html to set up a video visit from home. Family and friends who wish to place money on an inmate’s account can go to https://deposits.jailatm.com/webdeposits/.
Professionals (attorneys, bondsmen and criminal justice professionals) will be medically screened in the lobby before being allowed inside the jail. Professionals who wish to visit with an inmate electronically can contact Capt. Brad Rogers at brogers@elkhartcountysher iff.com or 574-891-2153.
